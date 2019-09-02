Spa owner tackles tumble dryer fire herself

A MAIN road in Henley town centre was shut for about an hour by a fire.

Four fire crews and a support vehicle were called to the incident at KuBu spa in Bell Street, where a tumble dryer had caught alight, at about 10.45am on Saturday.

The Miele machine in a staff area on the ground floor was being used to dry some towels while owner Caroline Hill and her staff were treating clients on the top floor so they did not notice the fire.

A member of staff at the Bell Street Barber next door saw smoke billowing from the front door and ran in to warn the occupants.

Mrs Hill evacuated the premises and called the fire brigade before going back inside to tackle the blaze using two foam fire extinguishers. She managed to put it out but the machine was still smouldering when the firefighters arrived.

They dragged it out into the street and taped off the scene and evacuated shops. They then used a generator and pumps to ventilate the building before declaring it safe. There was no serious damage and the spa was open again in the afternoon.