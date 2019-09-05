Streets to close for school funding march

HUNDREDS of people are expected to march for fairer schools funding in Henley on Saturday.

Parents, pupils and teachers will join the event, which will start in Market Place.

Henley MP John Howell will address the crowd at 10am before the marchers walk along Bell Street, New Street, Church Avenue and Hart Street back to Market Place.

Those streets will be closed during the march.

Other speakers will include Catharine Darnton, headteacher of Gillotts School, and Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore Primary School.

The protest has been organised by a group of parents and town councillors under the banner of Together for Education Henley.

The group is led by town councillor Michelle Thomas and also includes Louise Pegley, Leslie Skinner, Selina Craig, Judith Phelan, Vanessa Bird, Laura Reineke and Dan Herbert as well as councillors Ian Reissmann, Paula Isaac and Stefan Gawrysiak.

Councillor Thomas, who has two children, said she was hoping that more than 500 people would take part in the march and that it was still important despite last week’s announcement by the Government that it would increase funding for schools by £14 billion over three years.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that an extra £2.6 billion would be available for schools in 2020/2021, £4.8billion in 2021/2022 and £7.1billion in 2022/2023.

Cllr Thomas said: “Until that money is actually received it’s still a promise and there’s nothing extra going into schools this academic year.

“It’s welcome that the Government is finally admitting there’s a crisis in education. Unfortunately, we have to wait for the detail. It has not mentioned anything about capital funding. It has only mentioned funds per pupil.

“The funding at Gillotts School was reduced by 80 per cent. The money that has previously come through to look after the buildings has been drastically reduced and there are no proposals to have that reinstated.

“Where is the money going to come from to keep the buildings maintained?”

The group has created a giant letter for people to sign that it hopes to deliver to Downing Street.

Cllr Thomas “Successive governments are always tinkering with education. We have one clear message that we are going to take to whoever is in Number 10: education needs money now.

“The political situation at the moment is really weighing heavily on people and causing a huge amount of distraction.

“The Government’s announcement is designed to confuse people. They gave the headline that there’s £14 billion going into education but people who have children at school can only understand once they read the detail.”

“In Henley we are pretty well protected because this is quite an affluent area and we have really supportive parents.

However, the schools need so much more than what we can manage to raise for them.”

Cllr Thomas said the disruption caused to residents and businesses in the town tomorrow would be kept to a minimum.

“I have not had one business or resident say I’m not happy with the road closures, which is testament to our community,” she said.

“I have been met with nothing but kindness, support and generosity.”