Tough conditions for club’s triples contest

SHIPLAKE Bowls Club held its annual millennium triples competition on Sunday.

This in-house competition drew a total of six teams on what was an extremely hot afternoon which made for challenging conditions.

Once the teams were drawn, five rounds of four ends were scheduled with the two highest scoring (points) to play each other in the final.

Winning teams received two points and one point was on offer for a draw.

Team A, comprising Clare Gutteridge, Elaine Robinson and Jim Bland picked up five points. Team B, comprising Helen Robinson, Jean Webb and Dave Webb scored four points. Team C of Alan Myatt, David Lloyd and Wendy Cross scored a point. Team D, of Phyllis Mansfield, Margaret Bullock and David Bullock, scored five points. Team E of Jackie Stafford, Mark Belcher and Matt Shepherd scored nine points and Team F of Sonia Stretch, Sue Reid and John Gutteridge picked up six points.

So the final saw Team E face Team F and the former were crowned 8-2 winners, meaning they finished the competition unbeaten.

Team F was the only side to take a point off them in the first round, probably as they had not quite got into their stride at that point. Thanks was also given to Pat Walker for organising the event.