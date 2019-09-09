Clothes swap raises £220 for charity

A CLOTHES swap event in Henley raised more than £220 for charity.

Exchange Henley was organised by Gemma Birchin and held at the Three Tuns pub in Market Place.

The event was raising money for Smartworks, a Readiny harity which helps women get back into work by providing work attire and interview coaching.

Helen & Douglas House, the children’s hospice, a had a stand.

Floral arrangements were provided by Julia Lynn Floral Design and image consultant Jo Haley offered tips on how to change your wardrobe.

Mrs Birchin said: “I wanted this to be something different: a great, sociable night out for like-minded women who want to learn about ‘slow fashion’, embrace the experience and have fun, all washed down with some laughter and fizz.”

The next swap will be held at the pub on October 10 at 7pm.