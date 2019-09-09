Helping businesses to save energy

A HENLEY company has formed a partnership to help tackle energy wastage by businesses.

Fidelity, a communications provider, has teamed up with Buddy, which provides a cloud-based, smart solution for monitoring the consumption of commercial building resources.

Buddy supplies monitoring sensors that transmit via a cellular network, enabling real-time data to be captured. This provides insights into resource consumption.

Some of the biggest culprits of energy wastage are companies which use commercial buildings.

Businesses are required to report their energy usage under the new Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting scheme. They have to provide visibility of energy usage and emissions.

The Buddy system enables businesses to provide the information and identify any changes needed, helping to reduce costs.

Through the wireless transmitter, high consumption areas can be identified by monitoring temperature, humidity, electricity, gas, water, steam and solar power generation.

Alan Shraga, managing director of Fidelity, which is based in Station Road, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by the Buddy platform to become a full distribution partner for the UK market.

“There is growing pressure in Europe with the 2030 and 2050 targets and recently introduced SECR legislation, which means this is no longer an optional but ‘must do’ compliance issue for our customers.

“The introduction of Buddy Ohm allows us to deliver great value-added services to cross-sell between our businesses.

“Following our initial market testing earlier this year, we are delighted to expand the sales opportunity to our thousands of energy customers and our 300 resellers throughout the UK.”