Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
A QUIZ night will be held at Remenham parish hall on Saturday, October 26 at 7.30pm.
Teams of four are requried and tickets cost £15 per person, which includes supper. There will be a cash bar and raffle.
To book, call Pat Sly (01491) 577925 on email patsly@tinyworld.co.uk
09 September 2019
