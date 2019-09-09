Looking back

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
A FAMILY history session for beginners will be held at Henley library on Tuesday, October 8 from 11am to 2pm.
This will offer the chance to find out more about birth, marriage and death certificates and how the census can help reveal your family tree.
The session is free but places must be booked by calling 01865 815278 or emailing henley.library@oxfordshire.gov.uk
oxfordshire.gov.uk
