Club is 180

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
HENLEY Rowing Club will celebrate its 180th anniversary tomorrow (Saturday).
There will be a barbecue, bar, live music, raffle and plenty of cake from noon at the club off Wargrave Road.
There will also be scratch crew racing throughout the afternoon.
For a ticket (£7.50), email hazelcowling@gmail.com
09 September 2019
