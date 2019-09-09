New shop opening date

AN outdoor clothing company will begin trading in Henley on September 20.

Mountain Warehouse is taking over the Paperchase card and gift store in Bell Street which ceased trading last month after almost seven years.

The company, which was founded in 1997 and has more than 330 stores in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and North America, is understood to have agreed a five-year lease on the unit. The town council and the Henley Society, an amenities campaign group, opposed the company’s plans for an illuminated fascia sign at the store.

South Oxfordshire District Council, gave the company permission for a non-illuminated sign after it submitted a revised planning application in which it changed the lettering from vinyl to aluminium.