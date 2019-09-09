Welcome back, Sir

CONGRATULATIONS to loyal reader Brian Mace, who is appearing in this week’s Diary page 50 years since the last time.

He was featured in the Henley Standard of September 5, 1969 after spending six months ensuring the Battle of Britain celebrations would run smoothly.

There were seven major air shows during the month featuring about 325 aircraft from 90 service and civilian air stations across the country.

Mr Mace, who joiined the RAF as an aircraft apprentice in 1948, worked alongside his squadron leader, Bill Davies, in preparing the 150-page document which would provide split-second timing for the display teams. It was one of his final acts as a flight lieutenant as he left the RAF six months later.

In 1952, he married his wife, Shirley, who came from Henley, and they had a son and daughter who both went to Trinity School.

Mr Mace still reads this newspaper every week. Thank you, Sir!