Monday, 09 September 2019

Coffee day

A MACMILLAN coffee morning will be  at Apple Tree Cottage in Mill Road. Lower Shiplake, on October 4 from 10am to `1pm.

Kate Robinson is hosting the event with her friends Sharon Hearn and Joanne Gray and all are welcome for coffee, cake and some retail therapy in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Last year’s event raised £2,000.

