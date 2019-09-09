Coffee day

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
A MACMILLAN coffee morning will be at Apple Tree Cottage in Mill Road. Lower Shiplake, on October 4 from 10am to `1pm.
Kate Robinson is hosting the event with her friends Sharon Hearn and Joanne Gray and all are welcome for coffee, cake and some retail therapy in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Last year’s event raised £2,000.
