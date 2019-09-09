Monday, 09 September 2019

Swimming for charity

THE Outdoor Swimmer Henley Swim Festival next year will be in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

More than 1,600 swimmers are expected to take part in the event, which will take place on the Thames in Henley on July 12.

It offers a range of downstream swims of distances ranging from half a mile to four miles for more experienced competitors. There is also a 200m splash for children aged eight and above.

The trust has been named an official charity partner, meaning the participants will be able to take part free in return for a fund-raising pledge.

To sign up, visit bit.ly/32b1ewP

