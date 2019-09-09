May fayre adopted

HENLEY’S May Fayre has been made an official town council event.

The event was held in Market Place for the third year running this year after being moved from Mill Meadows in 2017 due to falling attendances.

It was re-launched by organiser and town councillor Sarah Miller

Cllr Miller, who chairs the council’s town and community committee, told a meeting on Tuesday that the council sponsored the fayre and gave officer time but wanted it to fully adopt it and run it as a town council event.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said it was a lot of work and had been run on about £2,000. He added: “It wasn’t about making money, it was about bringing it back for the people of Henley to carry on enjoying it.”