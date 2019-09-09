Lights return

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
LIGHTS in Boroma Way, Henley, are to be reinstalled.
They were removed earlier this year after a complaint by the Waitrose store that its delivery vans were catching on the lights as they drove under them.
Members of the town council’s town and community committee agreed to reinstate the lights to improve security in the area and bring it into the festive lighting scheme.
09 September 2019
More News:
Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
POLL: Have your say