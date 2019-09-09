Monday, 09 September 2019

Lights return

LIGHTS in Boroma Way, Henley, are to be reinstalled.

They were removed earlier this year after a complaint by the Waitrose store that its delivery vans were catching on the lights as they drove under them.

Members of the town council’s town and community committee agreed to reinstate the lights to improve security in the area and bring it into the festive lighting scheme.

