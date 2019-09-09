Thatcher talk

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
CHARLES MOORE will speak about his biography of Margaret Thatcher at Stonor Park on October 8.
The former editor of The Daily Telegraph will be in conversation with Lord Jay of Ewelme at the event organised by the South Oxfordshire Conservatives at 7pm for 7.30pm.
The third volume of Moore’s book will be released on October 3 and there will be an opportunity to buy a copy on the night.
Tickets cost £15 each to book by emailing group@oxfordshire
conservatives.com
09 September 2019
More News:
Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
POLL: Have your say