Thatcher talk

CHARLES MOORE will speak about his biography of Margaret Thatcher at Stonor Park on October 8.

The former editor of The Daily Telegraph will be in conversation with Lord Jay of Ewelme at the event organised by the South Oxfordshire Conservatives at 7pm for 7.30pm.

The third volume of Moore’s book will be released on October 3 and there will be an opportunity to buy a copy on the night.

Tickets cost £15 each to book by emailing group@oxfordshire

conservatives.com