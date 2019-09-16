THE club has donated £1,000 to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance following a series of fund-raising activities.

Rotarian John Grout presented a cheque to Kate Eyton, the charity’s community fund-raising manager.

The club has raised £18,000 this year through regular events, such as a jazz concert and the annual Christmas bingo night.

Mr Grout, a former president of the club, said: “We have been donating to Thames Valley Air Ambulance for six or seven years now. It is a very worthwhile cause. They don’t get any relief from the Government.”

The ambulance is a helicopter based at RAF Benson, which is used to airlift casualties to hospital where the location of an accident is inaccessible to road vehicles. It is financially independent from the NHS.

Neil Harman, director of fund-raising for the charity, said: “On behalf of all of us at Thames Valley Air Ambulance, we are so grateful to Henley Rotary Club for its kind donation.

“As a charity, we do not receive any funding from the Government or the National Lottery.

Instead, we rely entirely on generous donations from our supporters and groups like the Rotary club to keep our vital service operational. Without donations from the public, we wouldn’t be able to give critically ill and injured patients the best chance of survival and recovery.”

Mr Grout said the club’s main effort was supporting community groups and charities such as Riding for the Disabled and the Rivertime Boat Trust.

“We are always looking for new members,” he said. “The idea of Rotary is fellowship and helping each other.”

The club meets once a month on the third Tuesday and often has a guest speaker. There are also lunchtime gatherings on the second and fourth Tuesday at the Red Lion Hotel in Henley.

David White