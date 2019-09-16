Neighbours criticise proposed block of flats as ‘insensitive’

ANOTHER attempt to build a care home on the old Henley youth centre site has been criticised by residents and councillors.

B & M Care, which bought the land off Deanfield Avenue in 2015, has submitted a new planning application after its first one was rejected on appeal in December.

This time the company has proposed building 10 one-bedroom “affordable” flats and a care home with 56 beds instead of the 65 originally proposed.

The site was earmarked for 23 ordinary homes in the Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, of which 10 were to be affordable.

The new plans came under fire at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee last week.

Pauline Sarkissian said: “I’m speaking on behalf of the people along our terrace of small, two-storey houses in Deanfield Road. The block of flats is our main concern rather than the care home. The flats would overlook our homes.”

She said there would be a car park against her back fence, which would cause air and noise pollution.

Mrs Sarkissian added: “It’s totally overbearing and insensitive, the whole development. We understand it needs to be developed but not in the way of 10 flats.”

Councillor Rob Romans said he sympathised with the residents’ concerns.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak agreed, saying: “This is running a coach and horses through the neighbourhood plan. It’s complete and utter overdevelopment and unneighbourly.”

Councillor Donna Crook said she felt there would be insufficient parking space — the developer had proposed having 30 parking bays, including 10 for the flats, two disabled bays and 16 cycle spaces. Councillor Will Hamilton said the scheme would be contrary to the neighbourhood plan and be overdevelopment of the site.

The planning inspector who rejected the company’s original proposal said there was a housing shortage in the Henley area.

B&M Care says its new proposal will meet this need while also satisfying the growing demand for care for the elderly.

The application says: “The proposed care home building has been carefully designed to sit within the plot having regard to adjacent protected trees, street scene, common boundaries and adjacent properties.

“It is the intention of the applicant to develop and provide a fully compliant 21st century care home for the elderly, particularly those who may have dementia.”

The home would have a dedicated dementia care wing and low-level dementia care beds and residential care beds as well as a “dementia garden”. A needs assessment submitted with the application shows a “significant shortfall” of elderly care home spaces in Henley.

It says there will be an unmet need in the catchment area equivalent to 222 bed spaces and the home would meet only 18.9 per cent of this need.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, rejected the original application, saying it would exacerbate an existing housing shortage in Henley and Harpsden.

The company argued there was “no real conflict” with the plan as the care places would go to local people so would offset the area’s quota and said the council should not have followed the plan “slavishly”.

It said residents would sell their homes before moving in, freeing those up for younger buyers.

The committee agreed to recommend the application is turned down by the district council, which is due to make a decision by November 12.