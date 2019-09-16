Cheaper beer

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
FLASHING signs that remind drivers of the 30mph ... [more]
Monday, 16 September 2019
A HENLEY pub will cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Thursday.
The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street is supporting Tax Equality Day, which aims to at highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
At present, food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared with supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on all food.
16 September 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say