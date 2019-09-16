Monday, 16 September 2019

New head welcome

A DRINKS reception to welcome Shiplake College’s new headmaster will be held on October 21.

Tyrone Howe has joined from Uppingham School in Rutland. He is a former professional rugby player for Ulster and a Sky Sports rugby commentator.

He replaces Gregg Davies, who has left after 15 years to become education director at Bellevue Education.

The event will be held in the Great Hall at the college from 7pm to 8.30pm and the dress code is smart casual. To book a place, email
headspa@shiplake.org.uk by Monday, October 14.

