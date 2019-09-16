Workshop homes plan

PLANS to redevelop the former Henley Joinery workshop, storage buildings and yard have been supported by town councillors.

Jamie Smith wants to build two two-bedroom semi-detached houses and a one-bedroom detached property in Farm Road after the business relocated to Newtown Road.

Henley Town Council’s planning committee backed his application in April but then had a change of heart in July and objected due to loss of commercial buildings as well as safety concerns over access.

Now it has decided to back the plans again after Mr Smith agreed to reduce the height and footprint of one plot as well as alter the garden and parking areas and increase the rear garden depths at the other two plots.

He told the committee that the houses would replace poor quality, redundant buildings and would be attractive with a traditional design.

He said: “I’m attempting to build attractive, small units that will benefit not only the new occupiers but surrounding area. All the residents are extremely happy with the proposal.”

He said the site had unrestricted access and there would be a reduction in vehicle movements compared to now.

The committee agreed to recommend that South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, approves the application.

Mr Smith has permitted development rights to change the use of the site.