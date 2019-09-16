Monday, 16 September 2019

Flats with no parking

RESIDENTS of flats in Henley with insufficient parking will be able to apply for permits.

The town council’s planning committee heard that a number of new flats didn’t have enough spaces, including two or three in Friday Street.

Committee chairman Ken Arlett said the occupiers had applied for residents’ parking permits and when they were refused they appealed and won.

He added: “The situation we have now is [at] a number of blocks of new flats, where there’s insufficient space to park, they can apply for residents’ parking permits.”

The permits are issued by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

