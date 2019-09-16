Fifty years ago...

A MOTHER gave her son the kiss of life to revive him after he had fallen in the river at Shiplake on Tuesday. The boy, who had been trying to rescue a puppy, was taken to hospital but was discharged the next day. The woman, whose garden runs down to the river, said: “I rushed down on to the lawn and got the puppy. Suddenly I saw one of my son’s shoes floating in the water. My neighbour came round to help and we saw Andrew. He was floating face down in the water by the boat.”

Henley magistrates heard on Tuesday how an 18-year-old youth had obtained a car from a 20-year-old student by telling him his step-father would pay for it and giving him a piece of paper with his step-father’s name, address and telephone number on it. The “step-father” turned out to be a Piccadilly street trader who hardly knew the youth.

A 30ft dragon boat will be passing through Henley going downstream at 6 o’clock on Sunday morning. The boat will be manned by Berkshire and Reading firemen as part of their 21st anniversary benevolent fund appeal.