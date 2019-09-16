A hundred years ago...

A PECULIAR fish story comes from Wargrave where a party of houseboat dwellers on the River Loddon made an unusual discovery last week. About a mile-and-a-half above Wargrave (the spot where the river flows into the Thames) they saw a large fin protruding from the water. On looking more closely, they found that it was that of a barbel only recently dead. The fish had been choked by a stone shaped like a map of England.

A party of blinded musicians from St Dunstan’s Hostel for Soldiers and Sailors blinded in the war will give two concerts in aid of the hostel. This talented party of singers and players has already raised £75,000..

It was gathered that the council had come to a provisional agreement with Mr G W Turner to purchase 13 acres of land between the end of Vicarage Road and Harpsden Road, Henley, being on the top side of the path which skirts the allotments. The purchase price, including the necessary legal expenses, is £3,400, which works out at £250 per acre. On this land it is proposed to erect 130 houses.