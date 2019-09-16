Ten years ago...

PHILLIP SCHOFIELD will open the second Children’s Big Tea Party in aid of the Children’s Society. The TV presenter, who lives in Fawley, will cut the ribbon at the party, which will be held in the playing field at Rupert House School in Henley. Attractions will range from a spinning tea cup ride to a giant inflatable jungle trek assault course.

A mother-of three has been using Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth to promote a charity that helps poverty stricken families. Claire Forno, of Gainsborough Road, Henley, was lowered on to the plinth at 11am on Wednesday, wearing a swimsuit, pink wig, dark glasses and a sign featuring the Family Holiday Association. The 38-year-old had won an hour’s slot, part of sculptor Antony Gormley’s One And Other art project, which she used to highlight the benefits of a charity that helps poverty-stricken families take a break.

More police are being put on the streets of Henley at weekends with orders to kick out drunken yobs. They have been instructed to use powers to order anyone over 16 to leave and not return for up to 48 hours if the officers suspect they are likely to cause trouble.