Creamery wins award for ‘moreish’ cheese

THE Nettlebed Creamery has won an international award for one of its cheeses.

Its semi-hard Witheridge in Hay was awarded a three-star Great Taste Award.

There were 12,772 entries from more than 100 countries into this year’s awards with only 208 being awarded the top honour.

The judges said the cheese had clearly been well made and had “a complex flavour and really good taste” and was “moreish”

Rose Grimond, the founder of the Nettlebed Creamery, said: This is a huge achievement. We believe we are the first cheesemakers in the UK to age cheese in hay.

“The cheese has only been available since March and we are thrilled that the esteemed judges of Great Taste have recognised the quality of this unique product. Making cheese from organic milk from the family farm and ageing it in organic hay also from the farm, is a wonderfully gratifying process.

“Winning three stars for Witheridge in Hay is a triumphant testament to the terroir of Oxfordshire and proof that a small team, dedicated to the pursuit of quality can achieve great accolades.”

In June, the creamery’s Bix cheese was named best organic cheese and scooped gold at the British Cheese Awards.