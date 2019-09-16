Mrs T, the friendly face of bank, retires after 22 years

A WOMAN who has worked at the NatWest bank in Henley for almost 22 years has retired.

Associate personal banker Teresa Russ, 65, who is known as “Mrs T” to her colleagues and customers, celebrated with a party at the branch in Falaise Square on Friday.

Mrs Russ, who has lived in Hambleden with her husband Bryan for more than 40 years, joined the bank in June 1998.

She thanked all her customers, saying: “They sort of become your friends. It’s even a challenge to turn the awkward ones around. I just love the job and the interaction with people. The customers are lovely.” In 2017 she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had two operations last year and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Mrs Russ said: “I was determined to get back to normal and got back to work on September 3. It was my goal to get back to normality and the customers were pleased to see me back.”

She then had a brief spell helping out at the Marlow branch before returning to Henley before Christmas.

In 2015 she was honoured by the bank for her customer service and was invited to a lunch in Bath.

Mrs Russ said: “I’m there to serve, that’s my job. When you serve and get to know people they start to open up. I feel you do have to have some empathy with people and I always feel you shouldn’t judge a customer as soon as they walk in the door as they might be having a horrible day.”

Mrs Russ attended Blessed Hugh Faringdon Catholic School in Southcote, Reading.

After school she worked for the Midland Bank before it became part of HSBC, in Broad Street, Reading.

She stayed there for five years but left to have her four daughters, Helen, Alison, Celia and Maria.

After 15 years she returned to work in the Eighties, working personally for William Henry Smith, the fifth Viscount Hambleden. She then worked for the Hambleden Estate for about 15 years until she joined NatWest. Her husband was the head forester on the estate.

Mrs Russ was also supervisor of the Hambleden playgroup and the Hambleden playscheme.

She said she was looking forward to having time to herself.

She explained: “I thought ‘maybe it’s time for me to go and try other things’. I think I’d like to go walking, biking and travelling more.”

She has booked her first cruise to the Norwegian fjords at the end of this month and also plans to spend more time with her husband, children and four grandchildren.