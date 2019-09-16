Your generosity will be rewarded

THE summer holidays are over and we are hurtling towards Harvest Festival, with its displays of produce and collections of tinned goods to be donated to the food bank.

The emphasis is on sharing and we hear parables of sowing and reaping, hoarding and giving.

I sometimes wonder if, had He lived in Northern Europe, Jesus would have included a parable or two on sweet peas.

Sweet peas have an almost divine fragrance; they are also extremely demanding plants. Their soil needs careful preparation and they need regular food — and their growers can’t allow themselves a holiday as the flowers need regular picking to stop them from going to seed.

Surely they are ideal subject matter for a parable — and this is one which I heard many years ago.

In a village some distance from here there lived two neighbours, Mrs Green and Mrs Brown, both keen gardeners and flower show competitors.

One year the show committee introduced the category of best sweet peas. Competitors registered the autumn before, were given a packet of seeds and were then judged on the results the following July.

It was a tense year but by the time of the flower show both neighbours had healthy, abundantly flowering plants.

The day before the show, as both women stood outside, examining their blooms, Mrs White came by.

First she called on Mrs Green. “What beautiful sweet peas!” she exclaimed. “Could you spare me a bunch to take to old Mrs Smith? She’s blind and she was telling me how she loves their scent.” A shiver ran down Mrs Green’s spine. She could not possibly sacrifice her perfect blooms now.

“I’m sorry,” she said. “I can’t spare them. These are my best flowers yet — they’re going to the flower show. Perhaps after that, though...”

Mrs White went next door to Mrs Brown, where she made the same request.

“Certainly,” said Mrs Brown and, reaching for the secateurs, she picked all her blooms.

Mrs Green watched in amazement through the hedge as every last flower stem fell to the secateurs, leaving only unpromising-looking tight buds. It seemed almost unfair to win the prize so easily.

The next morning, when the neighbours went out early to pick their competition bunches, Mrs Brown was shocked to hear an agonised groan from her neighbour. She rushed to the hedge to see what had happened.

Secateurs in hand, Mrs Green stood by her row of sweet peas, surveying a fine crop of.... pea pods. During the night every beautiful flower had turned into seed.

Mrs Brown crept away from the devastating scene and surveyed the riot of scented colour in her own garden.

The night before, she had left only leaves and tight buds but in that peculiarly generous way of sweet peas, the gift of yesterday’s flowers had ensured that the tight buds had opened into a new and winning display.