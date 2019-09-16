Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New riverside bollards

TWENTY-SEVEN new cast iron bollards are to be installed in Thames Side, Henley.

The existing 53 bollards will be repainted green.

The work by the town council will cost almost £23,500, which will be funded with money from developers paying the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Earlier this year, former mayor Pam Phillips called for more bollards to be installed on the riverside street, saying the path was uneven and sloped towards the water, making it dangerous for pedestrians.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33