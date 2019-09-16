New riverside bollards

TWENTY-SEVEN new cast iron bollards are to be installed in Thames Side, Henley.

The existing 53 bollards will be repainted green.

The work by the town council will cost almost £23,500, which will be funded with money from developers paying the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Earlier this year, former mayor Pam Phillips called for more bollards to be installed on the riverside street, saying the path was uneven and sloped towards the water, making it dangerous for pedestrians.