Brakspear staff raise £5,200 for charity

STAFF at Brakspear’s head office in Henley took part in the Thames Path Challenge.

Gavin Mansfield, business development manager, Vicky Manning, financial accountant, Sue Williams, head of people, David Nathan, finance director, Trang Tran, accounts assistant, and Dan Turner, retail marketing manager, completed 100km and raised more than £5,200 for the pub company’s charity partner Mind.

Mrs Williams said: “The walk was tough, both physically and mentally. Walking through the night, cold and sleep-deprived, and knowing you’ve still got a long way to go, that’s tough.

“Through it all, though, there were good times when we belly laughed hysterically at ridiculous jokes, or came together to help one another. Knowing we were doing it all for Mind helped us to keep going.

“I’m both proud and relieved to have completed it. When I signed up, I had to get fit and that was hard. After my early training walks, I ached for days and my feet were covered in blisters.

“I was determined though and I became the office cheerleader, encouraging the others to start training.”