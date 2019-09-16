Trio walk through the night for old school friend’s Smile a Mile campaign

THREE women completed the Thames Path Challenge to support an old school friend who was born with a facial defect.

Poppy Page, Jessica Ryan and Milly Belcher, all 25, completed the 100km walk from Fulham to Henley in 26 hours and 15 minutes without sleep.

They were walking for Poppy and Jessica’s close friend Flossy Ingall, also 25, who was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate. All three went to Queen Anne’s School in Caversham.

Flossy has had operations all her life and last year started the Smile a Mile campaign with her sister Harriett to raise money for the Face Charity, which provides life-changing cleft lip and palate repairs to children in the Philippines.

Despite having another operation last week, she was present to see her friends at the finish line on Sunday.

Poppy said: “Jessica and I have known Flossy since we were 11 and we have always been best friends. Having been on the sideline for her journey, we wanted to show our love, support and allegiance to our wonderful friend.”

Poppy is a PR executive originally from Playhatch. Jessica is training to be a lawyer and Milly works at a healthcare consultancy and both are originally from Rotherfield Greys. Poppy said: “Jess and I only decided to do this a month ago. We wanted to join Milly, who was already taking part. After all Flossy has been through, we wanted to set ourselves a challenge. It was the least we could do for her.

“We didn’t have much time to prepare or practice. We did a couple of walks but nothing close to the 100km we had to walk for the challenge. Milly is the most active member of our team. She has done a marathon before.

“Jess and I live in Fulham, which is where the start is, and our family homes are in Henley, so it was quite a fitting challenge.

“The course isn’t exactly flat. We had head torches but in the dark and the mist they didn’t work very well and we were trying not to trip over. When it was dark and cold and whenever we were thinking of giving up, we just thought about Flossy.”

She said they listened to music and walked “virtually hand in hand” to keep each other going.

The route starts at Bishops Park in Fulham and goes through Richmond and Eton Wick before the half-way point at Egham, where most partcipants stop for a break but they continued.

Poppy’s brother Ed, along with Jessica’s parents Adam and Susie, surprised the trio at their first stop in East Molesley. Poppy’s parents, Robin and Karen, provided them with refreshments before they carried on through the night.

The three fathers, Mr Page, Adam Ryan and Ross Belcher, enjoyed a midnight curry and beers in Windsor so they could give the girls encouragement as they crossed Eton Bridge.

Mr Page said: “There were many times when it would have been easy for them to stop but they dug deep and found a new special bond between them.

“I have never been so proud of these three wonderful girls and, of course, Flossy and her stoic attitude towards her many challenges over the past 25 years.”

The women arrived at the finish line at Mill Meadows at 11am on Sunday where their parents were waiting with champagne and sweets. Poppy said: “Although we were aching, we managed to run across the finish line. At first I didn’t feel tired because I think there was a lot of adrenaline but after a while we all came crashing down due to the lack of sleep.”

The trio have raised £2,260, thanks to support from friends, family and work colleagues. All the money raised will be donated to the Face Charity.

Flossy and Harriett, 28, from Pinkneys Green, are set to visit Davao City in February to see the team who help children who are unable to afford treatment.

Last year the sisters raised £14,616 by running marathons in London, New York and Paris under the Smile a Mile banner.

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

smileamile2019