Repair cafe coming

A NEW community project offering people the chance to prolong the life of broken or unwanted household items is set to be launched in Henley next month.

The Henley Repair Café would be run by volunteers with the ability to repair or repurpose goods and teach others how to do it.

The initiative is being pursued by town and community manager Helen Barnett with environmental campaign group Henley in Transition, among others.

A venue for the monthly café is still to be finalised.

Repair cafés already exist in Reading, Wallingford and Didcot as well as other places around the country.

Ms Barnett said the idea was prompted by the current trend for trying to reduce waste and being more environmentally friendly.

The repair café concept was devised by Martine Postma in 2009 and the first one was held in Amsterdam.

In March 2010, the Repair Café Foundation was set up to support groups around the world to set up repair cafés. Last year, there were 1,500 repair cafés registered across 33 countries.

Ms Barnett is looking for a manager to run the café. If you are interested or to register as a volunteer with the Henley Repair Café, email h.barnett@henley

towncouncil.gov.uk