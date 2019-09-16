HUNDREDS of people marched through the streets of Henley to demand fairer funding for schools.

Parents, teachers and children all took part in the action, which started outside the town hall in Market Place on Saturday morning.

The protestors sounded whistles and chanted “no ifs, no buts, no education cuts” as they marched and encouraged others to join them.

Many people carried placards with slogans such as “don’t be fools, fund our schools” and “don’t cut our future”.

The march was led by Mayor Ken Arlett, organiser and town councillor Michelle Thomas, her husband David Horsley and their daughter Eleanor, 10, who carried a banner reading “education needs money now”.

They walked along Bell Street, New Street, Church Avenue and Hart Street back to Market Place and shop staff and residents came out of their businesses and homes to watch as they passed.

The march came just days after the Government announced a new

£14 billion package to boost school funding but many parents present said this wasn’t enough.

Scott Pegley, of Deanfield Road, Henley, who has two children at Gillotts School and another at Valley Road primary, said: “It’s just really important to make people aware that the schools, although they are doing a great job in Henley, are woefully underfunded and it just can’t continue.

“Look at Gillotts — fantastic results, fantastic teaching staff but the premises and the buildings are just terrible. There are classrooms that are not being used because they can’t be heated. I think the message is there has to be proper, well-thought through, long-term funding.”

Lauren Leach-Scrivens, 16, from Emmer Green, who was the head girl at Gillotts last year, said: “I’ve seen the state that Gillotts is in. Classrooms are always quite cold, chairs are often broken and windows do not open or shut properly. It’s not very nice for children to come to schools that are so run down.

“The Government still isn’t giving money to schools to make it a nicer environment for children to learn.”

Lauren, who has just started studying for her A-levels at the Piggott School in Wargrave, added: “We don’t have a choice whether we have to spend our lives in education, it’s a requirement, and they should care more about the environment we have to learn in.”

Janette Nyangiti, from Henley, said Gillotts was a “brilliant” school but underfunded.

“For example, the music course was scrapped because they didn’t have enough students — they had six and they needed a minimum of nine,” she said. “My daughter Ria is a musician and she couldn’t do music for GCSE.”

Denise Williams, from Shiplake, who has two daughters, one of whom is still at Gillotts, said: “Given the lack of funding that’s available, they had a fantastic education but I’m concerned about the physical state of Gillotts.

“The staff and students are expected to work with the bare minimum of resources without investment and the school’s falling apart.” Gary Chater, chairman of governors at Stoke Row Primary School, joined the march with staff from the school where his daughter Eve is in year 5.

He said: “While more funding has been promised, we actually need it more urgently than that.

“For small primary schools, funding is particularly difficult simply because of the numbers that we have. Funding has decreased over time, particularly last year. The position a lot of schools are in is very difficult right now.”

Katie Bayly, whose son Stanley Torreiro, seven, attends Valley Road primary, said headteachers and teachers had seen the effect of cuts on their schools and now parents were witnessing it too.

She said: “The teaching hasn’t changed, the teachers are fantastic and doing a superb job, but it’s the facility.

“Little things like the water fountain they have outside is broken. They can’t afford to fix it so they have no access to water. The climbing frame is broken so it has had to be taken down. There’s no money to fix it.”

Cllr Thomas told the crowd: “The message today to the country, and to any government, is that education needs money now. We must keep education right at the top of the political agenda now more than ever.

“For all of you children out here, this day, this morning, is all for you, it’s all about you.” Mr Howell, who presented two petitions demanding increased funding for schools in the Henley area to Parliament in May, told the protesters that as a result of these, campaigners had got a lot of what they had asked for.

But he added: “I agree with your signs, it’s a start but it’s not enough.

“I think it’s absolutely disgraceful that parents are being asked to fund education and I think it’s disgraceful schools are being asked to cut classes and what they offer in order to fund their schools.”

Mr Howell said he was proud of the extra £14 billion but one man in the crowd shouted: “Why did you cut it in the first place?”

There were jeers as Mr Howell responded: “Either you want the £14 billion or you don’t. I’m going to deliver this £14 billion for you.”

He said he had campaigned “ferociously” on funding for schools, had been involved in the campaign before Cllr Thomas started it and had had teachers up in front of ministers arguing their case.

There was applause as well as boos as Mr Howell left the stage.

When the protestors returned to Market Place there were speeches by Catharine Darnton, headteacher of Gillotts, Tim Hoskins, headteacher at Badgemore Primary School and Satwant Deol, principal of The Henley College.

Ms Darnton has been one of the most outspoken critics of school funding after revealing she was spending money intended for pupils’ education on building maintenance.

The school, which became an academy in 2012, was one of five that were due to be rebuilt under the Labour government but this fell through when Michael Gove, then the Conservative education minister, cancelled the Building Schools for the Future programme in 2010. Its capital budget used to be about £80,000 a year but this was cut to £18,000 in 2011 and has remained at that level.

Ms Darnton thanked the marchers, saying it was fantastic to see so many of her pupils present. “It is right that we welcome the funding that we have been given,” she said. “It is incredibly important that some money has been given so we can start to make a change but, as your banners say, it isn’t enough.

“There are two problems about the funding that has been announced — it’s not enough now and it’s not enough in the future. It’s not enough now because many schools can’t balance their budgets in the current financial year. We still actually don’t know what teachers need to be paid from September 1.”

She said she expected a rise of 2.75 per cent but with only 0.75 per cent coming from the Government schools would have to find two per cent themselves.

Ms Darnton said her school’s funding had been cut in real terms by 16 per cent between 2012 and 2018. Just keeping up with inflation to 2022/23 would use about £3 billion of the £7 billion promised and the additional £4 billion wouldn’t take the school back to where it was financially before 2010.

She said that during austerity capital funding reduced by 80 per cent and Gillotts now only received £18,000 a year, which was an “incredibly small” sum for a school of its size and for buildings which were now more than 60 years old.

Ms Darnton added: “We are absolutely committed to delivering but we must have enough funding to do that work — we want to thrive, not survive. It’s a vital strategic investment — it’s an investment in our children and it’s an investment in our country.”

Mrs Deol said: “Every parent in the town wants the best possible education for their children, and teachers in the town and at the college want the best possible education.

“We appreciate and welcome the recent announcement of extra funding. Colleges have been cut more and more and we’re only getting £180 extra per student, only for one year.

“We’re expected to do so much more for far less. For us this has meant fighting to save French and dance but having to close German and music. What do we drop next? What do we cut next?

“We need that money now. We want the best possible education for these children.”

Mr Hoskins said: “It is a real privilege to work in school, particularly a school in Henley. The support from the local community brings very beneficial resources to our schools, something I have not experienced in other areas I have worked.

“But as you are aware, the cuts in school budgets are beginning to have a significant impact on how we work and how our children develop.

“All children have the right to an education but the government cuts to the schools’ budgets over nearly a decade have made the job very hard.

“Teachers everywhere work tirelessly to enhance the lives of children — we are increasingly being stretched and if we do not get the funding we need we will be very close to breaking point.

“Since 2014, the Government has expected a significant increase in pupil performance which we would be delighted to be able to deliver and yet at the same time they have cut nearly £1 million from the Henley school budgets. Schools are expected to do more with less — everyone knows this is unachievable.

“All Henley schools have pupils with a variety of individual needs, some increasingly complex. We need the staff to ensure that all pupils are able to fulfill their potential.

“While enduring the school funding cuts, local authorities have had their own cutbacks. These include cuts to early intervention and family services that support both our schools and our communities .

“The result is that now schools are having to take on these roles as well as providing an outstanding education. The whole system is under huge strain.

“I am delighted with the recent funding announcements but the promised funds will restore only some of the cuts that have taken place since 2010. I hope that the Government at least delivers on its promises but fear that it is simply an election promise.

“Teachers are committed to their profession and will always do everything they can to provide the best education and care within their means but the Government needs to keep its promises to enable teachers to continue providing what our children deserve.”

• A letter calling on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to provide more funding immediately was signed by 294 people on the day. The petition will available for people to sign at the town hall from 3pm on Tuesday.