Front window smashed at town centre newsagent’s

A NEWSAGENT’S shop in Henley was vandalised at about 1.45am today (Thursday).

A front window of Station News in Station Road had been smashed but it remains unclear if anyone entered the premises.

Thames Valley Police were called and two officers arrived shortly afterwards and have cordoned off the front of the shop.

Shards of glass litter the pavement and the morning’s newspapers have been piled up outside.

Owner Yogarajah Rajmohan, from Emmer Green, has been informed.

Neighbour Steve Ludlow, who served cups of tea to the officers, said his husband had been woken up by the sound of the front window being smashed.

He told the Henley Standard: “My husband said he had heard a massive bang and seeing that the roller barriers had been down in front of the shop, it must have been some force to do this damage.”

This is the fourth such incident at the shop in the last 18 months and the second in within three weeks of each other.

On September 3, burglars stole about £7,000 worth of goods and cash after they hurled a large chunk of masonry through a glass panel in the front door.

Two masked men struck at about 3.20am, triggering the alarm in the process, then used a crowbar to break into a locked cabinet behind the counter.

The pair, who was carrying a large blue and white spotted bag, made off with cigarettes, several bottles of whisky and some money from the till.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number, 101.

More to follow.