Law firm celebrates office move

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy welcomed guests to the official launch of its new office in Thames Side, Henley.

Guests, including fellow members of the buisness community, clients and representatives of Henley Town Council and the Henley Business Partnership, enjoyed an evening of drinks and canapés.

Company chairman Brenda Long said: “It was a pleasure to see so many friends of our firm, as well as a number of newer faces, joining us to celebrate our new riverside offices.

“We are extremely grateful for the many very kind comments shared throughout the evening about our new offices, our team and our growing investment in Henley.

“It is very much a second home for Blandy & Blandy and we look forward to continuing to grow and to strengthening our links with the town.”

The firm relocated from its Hart Street office in June.