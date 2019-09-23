Experts explain future of health care

MORE than 30 people attended the latest health talk at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley arranged by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group.

This was to update patients on changes and developments in the NHS both locally and nationally.

Dr Ed Capo-Bianco, clinical director at the Oxfordshire Clincial Commissioning Group, talked about the NHS 10-year plan and the developments that are likely over the next five years, such as increased digitisation, health prevention, improved cancer care and workforce challenges,

The funding has been settled for five years, which allows for better planning of services.

Raghuv Bhasin, deputy director of integrated care systems delivery at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, talked about the hospital trust’s vision and what it means to work together to deliver outstanding care.

He was warmly received when he mentioned the aspiration to utilise the empty top floor of Townlands Hospital and some of the ideas being developed to increase clinics and develop more of a “one-stop shop”.

Dr Chris Langley, GP senior partner at the surgery, spoke about the local plans and said the new primary care network was working well and there was more sharing of information between GP practices.

He is hopeful of funding for several new roles while the clinical pharmacist is already working one day a week at each practice in the network and the social prescriber will continue if funding is secured.

The next talk will take place on Tuesday, October 8 from 6pm to 8pm when Dr Lindsey Tilling, cardiology consultant at the Royal Berks, will speak on “Cardiology — heart failure and devices”. Places are limited and must be booked through the Bell Surgery.

Pictured, left to right, are Raghuv Bhasin, Dr Chris Langley, Dr Ed Capo-Bianco and PPG members Isobel Morrow and Peter Reader.