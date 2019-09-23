Henley-Falaise Twinning Association

ON August 17, 1944, Falaise, Henley’s twin town in Normandy, was liberated.

The devastation of the town by the allies was complete. The whole centre was completely destroyed.

The British had dropped leaflets on June 7 to let people know of the bombings due, so that civilians could escape, as they did. The surrounding cities and villages were also bombed.

The rebuilding work took 15 to 20 years.

The Falaise Gap was the last battle of the war, which cost many lives on both sides, civilians, Brits, Canadians and Polish. The Germans were eventually surrounded in the village of Tournai-sur-Dive.

The priest and people were taking cover in a barn next to the church and were there for more than 57 hours in great distress as the fighting continued.

Suddenly there was a knock on the barn door and the door opened to a German officer who asked for “peace”.

The abbot found a piece of white material (not easy) and they both went out in a military car down the mound of huge devastation of military equipment blown to pieces, horses and men dead and dying.

They drove for 20 minutes hoping not to be shot by either side and ended at last at the post to surrender, the abbot waving his white piece of material. So ended the Second World War in northern France, with great losses on both sides.

On the 75th anniversary, a few people from Henley were present to represent our town in memory of what our French compatriots and their families had been through at the cemetery in Trun and the hospital cemetery in Falaise.

Those present were Lt Col Nick Launders, of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, and branch standard bearer Brigadier Malcolm Page together with Denis McCoy, chairman of the twinning association, representing the Mayor and others from Henley.

Also present was Maurice Gay, from Nyon, Switzerland, which helped with the reconstruction.

The mayor of the German town of Bad Neustadt was also present, his town having been twinned with Falaise for 50 years (compared with Henley’s 46 years).

Memorials were held on Saturday, August 17 at the cemetery at Trun, the last place at the Falaise Gap to see fighting.

Then it was to the town memorial cemetery by the hospital, which was for the civilians of Falaise.

Lastly to the Canadian memorial together with the Polish scouts, where we all had our national anthems played.

After this, we all went to La Trinité Church for high mass in remembrance of all the people who had died on all sides and their families.

It was a moving day with speeches from grandchildren remembering their families, the bravery and sadness. It ended with the famous p oem We Will Remember Them.

The day ended with a concert by the D-Day Ladies and jazz band with songs from the Andrews Sisters, who were so popular during and after the war.

A fitting, enjoyable and happy concert, which lightened our hearts.

Aftewards, the last Son et Lumière was shown on the walls of the new museum to civilians,

The museum has the history of what the war years were like through the eyes of the locals and the military and is well worth visiting.

This is how the French press saw the day: “The sky was grey on Saturday but in Falaise the commemorations brought a luminous light on the history of its town and its liberation 75 years ago. Despite human loss and considerable material loss, the commemoration was on the importance of remembrance.

“At the Trinité cemetery, poignant homage was given to civilian victims by Marie Letourneur, granddaughter of Captaine Greffet, who died on June 12 in the middle of Falaise. It was a very moving text on the liberation of France.”

Anne Sandars