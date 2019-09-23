Vandals leave glass shards on play equipment

SHARDS of glass were placed on play equipment in a vandal attack at a Henley park.

Teenagers are thought to be behind the incident at Freemans Meadow, off Fair Mile, on Augist 29 during the school summer holidays.

It was reported at a meeting of the recreation and amenities committee of Henley Town Council, which owns the land.

Helen Gaynor, co-ordinator of the Friends of Freemans Meadow, said a bin was pulled out of the ground and glass bottles were smashed inside the children’s play area before pieces were placed on some of the equipment.

She said residents were concerned that the council’s £70,000 worth of improvements in the area, including new play equipment, would go to waste if children and parents felt it was not safe.

Installation of the new equipment began on September 2 and the play area is expected to re-open during the October half term.

Mrs Gaynor said: “What the behaviour has made us think is should we be looking into the Neighbourhood Watch approach?

“We do not want to be alarmist. Something like this happens every summer in the holidays; it’s what happens as young people go through life. But we want to put some markers down to say that this activity is not welcome at Freemans Meadow.

“We have got a strong communication network there and people can advise the police if something is going on. At times the teenagers’ behaviour has been threatening and intimidating. More alarmingly, there has been underage drinking, drug taking and drug dealing.

“We are very concerned that the investment will be spoilt. Everyone is so committed to Freemans and the improvements we will get there. The Friends are all people who enjoy the space and have helped with all the improvements.

“We do not want to give the wrong impression about Freemans Meadow. It’s a very quiet and small residential area and everybody is welcome as long as they behave in an appropriate manner and civilised way.

“But when we get criminal activity and other things taking place we have no option but to inform the police.”

Councillor Donna Crook said she had been walking through the meadow recently and saw that bottles had been smashed in the play area and there was a group of about 17 teenagers nearby. She cleared up some of the glass and alerted the council’s parks services team and assistant parks manager Kyle Dowling picked up the rest of the glass.

Cllr Crook, of Abrahams Road, said antisocial behaviour seemed to get worse in the summer holidays.

“It was a bit upsetting that kids did that because they think it’s funny,” she said.

“They had dropped litter as well and I did ask them to pick it up. They are being teenagers and I think they will do this sort of thing regardless. They like to push boundaries.”