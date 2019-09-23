Woman’s mission to green world

A FORMER Henley woman is organising an environmentally-friendly trek to North Africa next month.

Helen Littlejohn, 51, is inviting people to take part in the five-day expedition to Mount Toubkal in Morocco.

The trip, which will start on October 2, has been arranged to collect plastic and litter around the village of Imlil, near Marrakesh.

Mrs Littlejohn, who now lives in Hampshire, grew up in Henley and lived on Makins Road until she left in 1986.

She worked as a tour leader for an adventure travel company in Marrakesh 20 years ago and is passionate about responsible tourism.

Mrs Littlejohn said:“The trip will not only help the local community, it will also help the environment.

“The locals do not have the knowledge or the access to any rubbish facilities so they take litter into the hills and burn it, which gives off toxic fumes.

“I’ve been back to Morocco many times since, most recently in March to climb Toubkal with a group of women. There was so much litter on the trail.

“The idea is to reduce your carbon footprint on the trip. This is a long-term ambition for me and I hope to organise other expeditions like this around the world.

“I’m passionate about getting people into the outdoors, connecting them with nature and giving them confidence to push their boundaries.”

Participants are asked to collect litter on the trail and there is the option to summit Mount Toubkal.

The trip costs £450 per person, which does not include flights.

For more information, call Mrs Littlejohn on 07811 346043 or email her at helen

littlejohn2@yahoo.co.uk