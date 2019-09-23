Sunshine brings out the crowds for rebranded show

SUNSHINE helped the newly named Henley Farm and Country Show get off to a bright start.

Thousands of visitors attended the 128th annual event at Greenlands Farm showground, off Marlow Road, on Saturday.

Trophies were presented for livestock and produce in a range of classes, including cattle, sheep, poultry, fruit, vegetables and flower arranging.

Formerly known as the Henley Show, it was renamed by the Henley & District Agricultural Association this year to promote the wider appeal of the event and attract more people.

Show manager Jo Taylor said: “I love to see the crowds of people coming in and enjoying themselves.

“It was a really good year and was considerably better than last. The weather was fantastic but I think people also responded well to our name change.

“People have really engaged with us since we did that and our social media presence grew considerably.

“We believe we have taken a strong step towards securing the future of the show. We have not had the best financial result for the last three years but we always put on a lovely show.”

In the main ring, the show welcomed the return of heavy horses and there was a working forestry machinery display grand parades of animals and vintage vehicles.

Crowds were lined along the barriers to watch the Kimblewick Hunt display, which featured horse riders and a pack of hounds.

Dozens of children then entered the arena for a chance to stroke the animals and run with the dogs from one side to the other.

There were plenty of other opportunities to interact with animals.

Children played with the giant tortoises on display and Jan Prymaka, of JRCS Falconry, talked to visitors about his birds of prey.

A hooded vulture was encouraged to walk up to visitors, who sat on hay bales with food for the bird to eat.

Children took part in a race around the arena and the winner had to run with a toy rabbit tied to a piece of string for the vulture to swoop on.

Chris Ward, 41, from Lower Shiplake, attended the show with his children Oliver, eight, and Sophie, five, and their dog Hendricks, a German wire-haired pointer, and they won the junior handlers competition.

Mr Ward said: “We have been coming to the show for the last three years. We won the same award last year, so we had to come back to try to keep hold of the trophy.

“You have to show the dog around the arena and then the judges take a closer look at it. They check that the physique is true to type and they are in good shape.

“The dog show is always something we look forward to but the whole show is a great day out. It has cars, tractors, horses and something for the whole family. The children love the food and the rides. When you put all of that together it is just perfect.”

Stockman Sam Horner, 28, from Huttons Farm in Hambleden, won the commercial sheep champion prize with his Charollais ram while his Limousin bull was reserve Continental bull.

Mr Horner said: “We have always done well here and we always try to support out local show but it is not about winning, it is about showing support for the local show.

“The cattle numbers are declining here and we do need more support from local people. It is a big concern.

“It is very important to us. It would not be right for us to leave this show out. It is a tradition.”

In the produce tent, show regular Tim Saint, 38, from Playhatch, collected five awards.

He had the heaviest marrow (108lbs), heaviest pumpkin (485lbs), longest marrow (43ins), largest cabbage (47lbs) and heaviest beetroot (18.5lbs).

Mr Saint, who attended with his sister Victoria and niece Jessica, said: “This marrow is one of the biggest I have ever grown.

“I have hardly been beaten in the 14 years I have been coming to the show. You get to catch up with all your friends and have a good day out. Having nice weather is always a bonus.

“This is something that anyone can achieve if they put their mind to it but it is a lot of work.

“If you can get the soil preparation right and the right seed then you are halfway there. Each year I share seeds to try to get more people into growing.”

Donna Guile, who is the tent secretary and has been involved with the show for 22 years, said she was delighted to see the number of entries increase by 250 on last year.

She said: “I always like to thank the exhibitors. This year they have really not let me down.

“The show and this tent in particular is in such a healthy place. It is all thanks to those loyal people who come back year after year. The tent is full and I really love doing it.”

Several of the trophies are named after members of her family, including her daughter Hayley, who died in July 2005, when she was just 19.

Mrs Guile said: “Hayley was very into this sort of thing. The show was in that September and obviously a lot of people were not expecting that I would attend but I really wanted to and we provided a trophy in her memory.

“It has snowballed from there. If you are going put this much effort into bringing your produce to the show, you deserve a trophy to show for it.

“When I first started we only had about two and now we have lots, so that has been one of the big changes for us. Seeing people’s faces makes all the effort worthwhile. I love the show.”

Geoffrey Copas, president of the association, said: “Any agricultural show needs good weather and it’s good to see families and young children coming through the gates.

“This year’s show has been a big success and it is important that it continues to make money to keep the reserves available. There may be a day when it pours with rain and we are not so fortunate.

“One of the big challenges for the farming community is when we have new deals with other countries after Brexit. We are living in challenging times and yet there are farmers here who want to come.”

Andrew Ingram, chairman of the association, said: “There are so many good things about the show. The poultry tent is always stunning. I defy anyone to go in and not be impressed by all the different chickens, ducks and geese.

“Being a bit of a traditionalist, the grand parade is probably the highlight for me because it shows what we have to offer.”

The day ended with a performance by the Corunna Band during which people in the members’ enclosure rose to their feet to sing the national anthem.