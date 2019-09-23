Neighbours object to boundary wall plan in private road

A COUPLE’S plans to enclose the front of their home with a wall has upset their neighbours.

Ian and Deenagh Reynolds own one of the five large properties in Parkside, Henley, a private road off the main road going out of town towards Badgemore.

They want to build a new 1.8m boundary wall made of brick and wrought iron with a hardwood gate. They also want to close the two existing access points and have one central one.

In May, the couple were granted permission for a single storey extension and other alterations at the property and the work is currently being carried out.

Neighbour Daniel Freedman raised concerns about their latest planning application at a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee.

He said the earlier application retained the existing open nature of the frontages in Parkside and was supported by neighbours, so they had found it a “little strange” that a design and access statement dated March 20 detailing major alterations to the access and frontage boundary didn’t come to light until it was submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council on August 8.

He said: “It would significantly alter the character of the site and surroundings and materially harm neighbourly amenity space.”

Mr Freedman said there were 1.8m high walls to provide privacy for the main gardens of all the properties, which in the case of numbers 1, 3 and 4 were to the rear of the houses as they were located towards the front of each plot.

In the case of numbers 2 and 5 the houses were set back within each plot with the main gardens to the front, hence the position of their walls. However, this did not detract from the open landscape of the site as there were wide grass verges along the roadside in excess of 6.5m.

He said the Reynoldses wanted to enclose their front garden and a large portion of the existing verge.

Mr Freedman claimed there was a restrictive covenant in the deeds of all the houses forbidding a hedge, fence, wall, post or other enclosure more than 1m high on any part of the property in front of the building line.

He said: “The enclosed frontage with walls close to the shared private road would detract significantly from the amenity of the other houses. Additionally, we would suggest that a 2m grey hardwood gate flanked by a rendered white wall would be out of keeping with Parkside.”

The Henley Society has also objected, saying: “The houses were designed as an open-plan development in a wooded setting and we object to the wall/fence combination proposed for the front of this individual property as it would be intrusive and out of character with its surroundings.”

A design and access statement from Maplevale Developments said: “The existing open fore (front) garden and the driveways offer no controlled protection from unwanted intrusion of motor vehicles and pedestrians.

“Generally, individual properties in Parkside are defined by brick walls and hedges of height in excess of 2m, in particular the extensive frontage of number 5 and flanking garden frontages of number 1 together with the total enclosure of number 2.

“The scale of the proposal is compatible but less obtrusive than the surrounding properties. In our view our proposal will have no detrimental effect.”

The committee recommended that the application be refused on the grounds the development would be unneighbourly and fail to respect the character of the site.