Monday, 23 September 2019

Bench signs

A POLICY is to be drawn up to allow plaques to be placed on benches in Falaise Square, Henley.

The majority of benches in the town are memorial benches that have been purchased by members of the public and inscriptions carved into them so they cannot easily vandalised.

The remainder of the benches are owned and maintained by Henley Town Council.

