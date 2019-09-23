Cut down posters, says Mayor

POSTERS put up around Henley should be no bigger than A2 in size, says the Mayor.

Ken Arlett said council staff should take down anything bigger.

The town council is responsible for the display of signs and boards and agreed a set of guidelines in March this year.

Councillor Arlett told a meeting of the council’s town and community committee that it should welcome organisations such as Stonor Park advertising.

“If it promotes them and brings tourism into Henley it has to be a plus,” he said.

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chairs the committee, said it was not only the size, but the number of posters that concerned her, citing the Duck Pond Market.

She said: “The charities and small events happening in town are fighting for a bit of space on a lamp post.

“Duck Pond do too much and they need to cut that back. It’s got to be fair for everyone and, I’m sorry, but Henley is first.

“If Henley is having an event and there’s exactly the same on in Stonor then Henley comes first.”

Councillor Glen Lambert said Stonor Park ran several events each month and was “a very big organisation with a lot of money” and “may be squeezing out others”.

He added: “The situation as it is now is only going to get worse. They want to run more and more events and they are not, by any stretch, the only organisations who want to do so.”

He suggested having digital bill boards.