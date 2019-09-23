See the bees

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A SCHOOL in Henley is inviting the public to view its beehives.
Pupils at Badgemore primary in Hop Gardens will begin processing the honey next month and residents can visit from 3.15pm to 4pm on Wednesdays to see this.
Bee suits are provided but visitors should wear boots to protect their feet. To register your interest, call the school office on (01491) 575665.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say