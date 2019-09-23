Monday, 23 September 2019

See the bees

A SCHOOL in Henley is inviting the public to view its beehives.

Pupils at Badgemore primary in Hop Gardens will begin processing the honey next month and residents can visit from 3.15pm to 4pm on Wednesdays to see this.

Bee suits are provided but visitors should wear boots to protect their feet. To register your interest, call the school office on (01491) 575665.

