Boater arrest

Monday, 23 September 2019
A MAN was arrested for allegedly being over the drink-drive limit while in charge of a boat in Shiplake.
Police were called to Shiplake Lock at about 5.35pm on September 8 after reports that a boat was out of control and had crashed into the bank, other boats and a railway bridge.
A 40-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested and released under
investigation.
23 September 2019
