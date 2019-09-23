Monday, 23 September 2019

Boater arrest

A MAN was arrested for allegedly being over the drink-drive limit while in charge of a boat in Shiplake.

Police were called to Shiplake Lock at about 5.35pm on September 8 after reports that a boat was out of control and had crashed into the bank, other boats and a railway bridge.

A 40-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested and released under
investigation.

