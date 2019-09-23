MP wants Brexit deal

JOHN HOWELL has joined the MPs for a Deal group in a bid to find a compromise with the European Union.

The Henley MP is part of a cross-party group that has been launched for members who say they think the Brexit referendum should be respected but that the UK should only leave with a deal with the EU.

Mr Howell said: “I am pleased that colleagues have started this initiative and happy to join this group.

“Last week I met with the Prime Minister and he assured me that he was working hard for a deal and expects to bring that back to parliament when we return in mid-October.

“I think the vast majority of people want a sensible compromise and an orderly exit. The current uncertainty cannot continue.”

In a post on his website, Mr Howell adds: “Those who have signed up to the group are frustrated by the lack of moderation and compromise that has paralysed the house. They believe that even at this 11th hour it’s not too late to agree a deal.”

• Judges in the Supreme Court were this week deciding whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to prorogue Parliament until October 14 was lawful. He denied claims by critics that the move was to ensure a

no-deal Brexit.