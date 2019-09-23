Transition group in rebrand

AN environmental campaign group has changed its name in order to better explain its remit.

Henley in Transition, which was founded in 2008, is now known as Greener Henley.

It is running workshops to encourage people to reduce their carbon footprint and three families who have already attended them explain how they are trying to make a difference in this week’s Henley Standard. The next one takes place on Thursday.

The group says it now has many more younger members and hopes to attract even more with the rebrand.

Treasurer Patrick Fleming said: “We have been Henley in Transition for 11 years and the group of us, generally older people, could understand what that meant. The transition movement was founded about 13 or 14 years ago and the aims were exactly what we wanted for our group.

“We still hold on to those values but under the banner of Greener Henley, which covers everything — plastics, air quality, climate change and the climate emergency.

“For young kids and young adults it’s obvious what it means and what we’re trying to do — we’re trying to achieve a greener Henley.

“It doesn’t mean we have lost the transition objectives of being sustainable and resilient as a community.”

The group decided to change the name after Mr Fleming and chairman Dave McEwen attended a climate change conference in Oxford in January.

A meeting was held between Kris Samyui-Adams, a creative director, of Niagara Road, Henley, his wife Julia, who both feature in this week’s paper, campaigner Ed Hopkins and Greener Henley chairman Dave McEwen to come up with the new name.

Mr Fleming said: “For a couple of years we had a concern because every time we met up with people who are not in the group we were having to explain what we were doing. We were thinking ‘we do need to think about the name’.

“What I’m most pleased about is the engagement with young people.

“When like Dave and me, who are of a certain age, talk about 2030 and 2050 there’s a good chance we’re not going to see that out, but the people we’re starting to engage with are the ones it is critically important for.

“Getting them involved with us is really important so I’m very excited about that and the name change helps us engage with that group.

“We’re trying to be more sustainable and build resilience for our community that means Henley can stand on its own two feet, having more local shops and local businesses and having people fend for themselves.

“The more Henley is doing for itself the more sustainable it is.”