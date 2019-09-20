My £300 dinner suit was ruined by parking meter

A MAN who ripped his dinner suit jacket on a parking meter in Henley is demanding compensation to replace it.

Alastair Johnson says the £300 suit is ruined after the incident, which happened in Thames Side as he was walking to the Henley Festival in July.

But Oxfordshire County Council, which owns and maintains the meter, says it can’t be held responsible for a chance accident.

Mr Johnson, who lives in West Street, bought the Charles Tyrwhitt suit especially for the performance by Tom Odell on the Friday night of the festival.

He visited a friend in Queen Street before they both began walking to the event on the other side of the river.

They were outside the former Barry Keene gallery when he sidestepped a group of people coming the other way and brushed against a metal canopy above the meter, causing a 2in tear in the left sleeve of his jacket.

The canopy has a sharp, exposed corner which should have had a plastic cover on it but this has fallen off.

Mr Johnson said the meter was a safety hazard as it would have cut his arm if he had been wearing a

T-shirt.

He said: “I would definitely have cut my arm if I’d had any bare skin. It’s a one-in-10,000 chance but if a teenager on a skateboard went into that, it could have their eye out. It might sound a bit silly but imagine if that was your child.

“The council says there’s nothing wrong and they inspect the meter daily but clearly the protective bit has come off. I’ve even sent them a picture so I don’t see how they can claim that. The fact that they won’t even acknowledge that there’s a problem is really annoying.”

He added: “I tried to claim the cost because the suit was ruined and I’m disappointed with the response as that’s £300 down the drain.

“We had a few beers once we got to the festival so if this had happened later in the evening I wouldn’t be making a complaint.”

In a letter to Mr Johnson, a member of the council’s insurance team said: “I’m informed that the parking meter in question is subject to daily checks. No defects have been identified with it, pre or post the incident.

“The meter is of a standard design across the county and is no different from any other one found in Henley. No complaints have been received about it and yours in the only incident to occur involving it.

“This being the case, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence to suggest that the county council has failed in its duty to maintain the highway.

“It appears this is an unfortunate incident that has occurred but the meter would not be considered as presenting a real source of danger to the public.”

