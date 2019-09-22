Finally, hospital floor to be used

THE vacant top floor at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley is set to be used to increase the number of outpatient clinics.

The Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, which currently runs clinics on the ground floor, wants to expand its range of services.

It already provides about 16,000 appointments a year but wants to double this as part of a strategy to develop care over the next few years.

The trust currently provides dermatology, audiology, orthopaedics, rheumatology and ophthalmology clinics, among others.

In February it launched a urology service where patients can have their appointments, tests and diagnosis all on the same day.

The additional services it wants to provide would be freely available on the NHS.

The top floor at the £10million hospital off York Road has remained empty since it opened in March 2016. It was originally due to house a 12-bed palliative ward to allow the relocation of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed but the charity pulled out of the move in 2014.

NHS Property Services, which owns the building, has been looking for a tenant ever since.

Dr Antoni Chan, a consultant rheumatologist at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, said it was important to provide patients with a “one-stop shop” for their needs.

He said: “We are very keen to support and develop more services at Townlands and at the moment we are looking to increase outpatient services and double the attendance.

“The idea of the one-stop shop is that somebody could have two or three different problems and if they come to the hospital there will be two or three different specialists trying to resolve their issues in one go.

“It’s better than coming three times on three different occasions.

“It will be more convenient and quicker for the patients. It’s very much part of our strategy to have one-stop-shop clinics.

“We need to look at the opportunity to modify the site so that we can have more clinics on the top floor. It will give us the space that will benefit the patients.

“Some patients need to have some tests on the same day but we do not have the room to do that at the moment.

“We hope to double the number of appointments in the next three to five years. Because of that we will probably run out of space in the current ground floor.”

Dr Chan said the trust was in discussions with GPs in Henley, Sonning Common and Nettlebed about what services would benefit patients.

He was also among the speakers at a recent talk at Townlands about the future of health services, which was organised by the patient participation groups at the Bell Surgery in Henley,

Dr Chan said: “Local GPs will obviously know about the local health needs of the population.

“We are trying to shape services around local community patients and GPs to make sure it is something that services the local communities.

“It’s within our hospital trust strategy to bring care closer to home. It’s good for patients if they do not have to travel to the middle of Reading.”

Raghuv Bhasin, deputy director of integrated care systems delivery at the trust, said: “We are trying to expand our current services and want to bring new ones into Townlands and increase the number of specialists.

“At the moment patients around Henley only have the opportunity to go to Townlands for some outpatient appointments.

“We want to increase the opportunity for people to go to Townlands for a broader range of conditions. That means we need to increase our capacity. We think it’s vital to be able to use the empty top floor.

“It will mean that a far wider range of conditions will be able to be supported from Townlands.

“It will also provide the opportunity to join up services with GPs.

“We want it to become a local community health hub as we put more services into it.

“We are confident that there’s a demand for these services and that it’s an opportunity to create something for the wider population.”

Mr Bhasin added: “This is all subject to rental negotiations with NHS Property Services, which owns the building.

“We are in discussions with them at the moment and we have to make sure this is economically viable.

“We are looking to make a decision and maybe see some movement in the next calendar year.

“It’s part of a multi-year programme. It’s not going to be a one-off. It will be a gradual increase in services.”

He said the trust would be required to carry out some modifications to the top floor.

This could involve removing domestic wash sinks from the inpatient bedrooms and making sure the floor is equipped with the right power points and IT connections.

Mr Bhasin said: “We are not talking major building work but simple things. It’s just making it fit for purpose. We are working it out as a business case to try to understand what the implications are and how we can take advantage of the space.

“We know that there’s pressure on the main site in Reading. Why are we asking patients to travel from Henley to Reading, which is a congested site?

“This is part of our wider strategy. We are in the early stages but we have a strong commitment to make it happen and we are very happy to provide more details as it becomes firmer.”