I’ll reconsider support for Johnson, says MP

JOHN HOWELL says he is reconsidering his support for the Prime Minister.

The Henley MP says he has asked Boris Johnson for the legal advice that he used to suspend Parliament prior to it being declared unlawful by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

He said that while the move had been done by governments in the past, he wanted to be sure he could trust the PM’s decisions in future.

Mr Howell, who succeeded Mr Johnson as MP for Henley in 2008, said: “I have never seen eye to eye with Boris and this result hasn’t changed that.

“The decision to prorogue Parliament was fine on the basis of the legal advice that we had and getting such advice is what one does before taking an application through the courts.”

Following the decision by the UK’s highest court, there have been calls for Mr Johnson to resign but Mr Howell said that was a matter for the Prime Miniser.

He said: “I have asked to see the legal advice from which the Prime Minister made his decision to prorogue Parliament and from that I will decide whether he has my trust and support or not.”

Mr Howell said he didn’t believe judges should be involved in political decisions.

He said: “It is a fascinating judgement as it went against the legal advice that we had but I’m afraid that’s the way of the law. You can have as good a legal advice as you like but it is the judges who decide.

“I would take a different view of the primary issue in that I believe it is not a legal issue for the judges to be considering and they have agreed that it is.

“I think it is a political issue and judges need to be careful about becoming involved in politics and they should try to keep out of it as much as possible.”

Mr Howell says he has used the time away from Parliament to focus on constituency issues.

“I have been door-knocking and talking to people — not canvassing — but knocking on doors and people are raising their issues,” he said. “It has been fascinating as the majority of people just want to see Brexit done.”

Mr Howell, who has joined the MPs for a Deal group in a bid to find a compromise with the European Union, said he didn’t expect the court process to affect the outcome of negotiations.

He added: “It is going quite well and there are very good sounds coming out of Brussels. Regardless of what Boris thinks, I want a deal and I am optimistic about getting one.”