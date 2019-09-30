Monday, 30 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

First show for Players

THE Watlington Phoenix Players will present their first production in the town hall on October 17, 18 and 19 at 8pm.

Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas will be directed by Carol Horton.

The cast includes Diana Young, Mike Gardner, Robert Tovey, Peter Luff, Lizzie Christie-Miller and Tim Horton, who were all in the former Watlington Players, as well as newcomers Alexis Cheeseman, Janice Selkirk, James Fowler and opera singers Daisy and Tess Bevan.

John Sennett is in charge of the lighting and sound effects.

There will be a licensed bar and all profits will be donated to the Friends of Watlington Library.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought from the library or K is for Kitchen or call (01491) 612189.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33