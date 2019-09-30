First show for Players

THE Watlington Phoenix Players will present their first production in the town hall on October 17, 18 and 19 at 8pm.

Under Milk Wood by Dylan Thomas will be directed by Carol Horton.

The cast includes Diana Young, Mike Gardner, Robert Tovey, Peter Luff, Lizzie Christie-Miller and Tim Horton, who were all in the former Watlington Players, as well as newcomers Alexis Cheeseman, Janice Selkirk, James Fowler and opera singers Daisy and Tess Bevan.

John Sennett is in charge of the lighting and sound effects.

There will be a licensed bar and all profits will be donated to the Friends of Watlington Library.

Tickets cost £10 and can be bought from the library or K is for Kitchen or call (01491) 612189.